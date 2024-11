EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick off Tuesday on the chilly side but a warming trend will also begin today with temperatures climbing day by day the rest of the week.

Tuesday we will see temperature highs in the low 60s. El Paso is expected to reach 62, Las Cruces 60.

We will enter a calm quiet weather pattern today and round out the work week that way. The main change we will see day to day is a warming trend.