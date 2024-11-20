ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and comfortable Wednesday, warming trend continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking mostly comfortable for your Wednesday. A warming trend continues.

Today's forecast is looking similar to Tuesday's. We are looking to stay dry and winds looking to stay calm. We will see temperatures just a tad warmer than yesterday as our warming trend continues.

El Paso is expected to reach 64, Las Cruces is expected to reach 62.

Temperatures will warm further for your Thursday.