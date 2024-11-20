Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and comfortable Wednesday, warming trend continues

today at 6:32 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking mostly comfortable for your Wednesday. A warming trend continues.

Today's forecast is looking similar to Tuesday's. We are looking to stay dry and winds looking to stay calm. We will see temperatures just a tad warmer than yesterday as our warming trend continues.

El Paso is expected to reach 64, Las Cruces is expected to reach 62.

Temperatures will warm further for your Thursday.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

