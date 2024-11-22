Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm comfortable Friday warmer weekend ahead

Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking comfortable for your Friday! Winds and rain are not present for your Friday forecast.

Today we will once again see comfortable conditions. Temps will start off chilly for your morning then by afternoon potentially reach the 70s.

Temperature highs will be even warmer for your weekend as we develop breezy conditions

By the weekend we will see temperatures well above the seasonal average.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

