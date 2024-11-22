ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm comfortable Friday warmer weekend ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking comfortable for your Friday! Winds and rain are not present for your Friday forecast.
Today we will once again see comfortable conditions. Temps will start off chilly for your morning then by afternoon potentially reach the 70s.
Temperature highs will be even warmer for your weekend as we develop breezy conditions
By the weekend we will see temperatures well above the seasonal average.