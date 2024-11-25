ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm mild day, cold front approaching for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off your work week your Monday forecast is looking warm and mild. A cold front is set to arrive in time for your Thanksgiving.

Temperatures are expected to be well above average for today with areas throughout the region looking at temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Temps will stay on the warm side through at least Wednesday. A cold front will push through on Wednesday and drop temperatures in time for you Thanksgiving holiday.