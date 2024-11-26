ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and comfortable, cooler Thanksgiving expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking great for your Tuesday. Temperatures are remaining warm and conditions are remaining mild. Temperatures will cool some in time for Thanksgiving.

Today will be another great weather day with calm, comfortable, mild conditions. Temperatures will be warm resting well above average. El Paso is expected to reach 76, Las Cruces is expecting about 73.

We will see some light breezes by afternoon time. Winds will pick up further for your Wednesday as a cold front moves in and drops temps for your Thanksgiving.