ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm and quiet Monday, above average temps expected

Published 5:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the work week conditions are looking calm and comfortable. We will once again see temperatures above average.

Temperatures will trend above to well above average over the next few days. El Paso is expected to reach 67, Las Cruces 63.

Winds will be light and breezy at most. Conditions are expected to remain dry over the next few days. Light rain chances enter our forecast for the latter half of the week.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

