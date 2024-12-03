ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler today, still above average, breezy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Waking up Tuesday we will feel some breezy to low end windy conditions. Temps will be slightly cooler today but still above average.

Breezy conditions in the morning will make it feel cooler s carry your jackets. Breezy conditions look to slow down by dinner time.

Temperatures will be sightly cooler today as we look to see temps in the low to mid 60s. These temps however will still keep us above average.

El Paso is expected to reach 63, Las Cruces 60.