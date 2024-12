Clouds will increase along with rain chances and cooler temps. Highs will be in the 50's for highs with some easterly winds making it feel just a bit cooler. Rainfall is not expected to be heavy or amount to any great amounts.

Gusty winds are expected Sunday through Tuesday, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Our first freeze will arrive next week with low temps in the upper 20's and low 30's behind a cold front that is expected to arrive early Tuesday.