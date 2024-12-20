Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable Friday

KVIA
today at 6:13 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another comfortable day as temps remain above average and conditions remain calm.

Temps will be chilly in the morning and in the evening pack your jackets. By lunch time however temps are looking to be pretty comfortable as we look to once again trend above average. El Paso is expected to reach 66, Las Cruces 64.

We are looking dry for this forecast period and winds are expected to stay calm.

Your weather stays comfortable for your weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

