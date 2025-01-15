Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert – Strong winds Friday with some blowing dust; colder next week

Temps will stay a little above normal for Thursday and Friday. Strong winds pay a visit Friday with SW/W gusts around 40 mph with some blowing dust and sand. The winds will weaken just a bit for Saturday and Sunday but still expect gusts around 30 mph.

Colder air will arrive early next week with temperatures only reaching highs in the upper 30's and low 40's with wind chills. Very little moisture will accompany this next winter system.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

