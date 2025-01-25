ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Mild start to week with a cold end

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning all. We are in for a warmer few days as we head into the weekend and beyond, but don't get your hopes up- it won't last for long. After a very chilly morning, temperatures will hit the 60s this afternoon, which is much warmer than what we've been dealing with all week long. By tomorrow and Monday, we'll be approaching the 70s, a huge improvement from earlier this week.

By midweek, temperatures will begin to cool back down again into the 50s and maybe even 40s by Thursday and Friday. We could also see some rain and snow by the end of next week. Wednesday night into Thursday will be the best chance for rain, with snow more likely in the higher elevations. Snow in the lowlands will be hard to get unless temperatures are expected to drop a bit more between now and then. We will continue to monitor any potential for snow, and keep you informed as the forecast changes!