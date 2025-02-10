ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm day, windy dusty conditions to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— After a weekend of breaking high temperatures, expect gradual cooling and windy conditions to come.



For your Monday, we will see highs within the mid 70s. Each day this week expect cooler temperatures as we begin a gradual cooling trend. We will see cloudy skies today but mostly calm conditions with breezy patterns.

Into your Tuesday we will start to see some windy patterns develop with potential for patchy blowing dust and sand.

