ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust and sand Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for high winds and blowing dust and sand expected today.

Temps are still cooling down a bit but we will still remain above average for today. We are expected to reach highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wind gusts are expected to pick up today to 45 MPH. As we remain unseasonably dry there is potential for blowing dust and sand to be kicked up by the winds.

Another concern for today is elevated fire danger. Being that we remain under drought conditions, we are seeing abnormally warm temperatures, and expecting high wind speeds, fire is at risk to spread easily today.