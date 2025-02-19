ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and calm Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be mostly comfortable with calm conditions and cooler temperatures.

The borderland will experience a minor cold front pushing into the region, as a result temps will drop about 5-10 degrees through the region. Expect a high of 66 in El Paso and Las Cruces 64. The temperature drop brings us to near normal temps for the season as we have been trending warm the past few days.

Temperatures will stay cool through the work week but the cooler temperatures will be short lived as temperature highs will climb at the start of next work week inching upon record breaking heat.