ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and breezy, warming trend on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at a cool breezy day for your Thursday. Temps won't stay cool for long as we are already tracking a warming trend approaching the region in the coming days.

Today we will once again see temperatures in the low to mid 60s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 63, Las Cruces 61.

We are experiencing near freezing temperatures this morning with some low end windy conditions making it feel even colder. Bundle up!

A warming trend will approach the region by the weekend, bringing temperatures to near record breaking heat by Monday.