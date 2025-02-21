Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and breezy Friday, warming trend soon

By
Updated
today at 8:05 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect a cool breezy day with a warming trend kicking off this weekend.

We will experience weather quite similar to what we experienced Thursday. We will start the day with freezing temperatures warming up to near average temps in the 60s by afternoon. El Paso expect a high today of 62, Las Cruces 61.

Adding to the chilly morning temps we will once again experience breezy to windy conditions making it feel even cooler.

Good news if you're ready for some warmth. A warming trend kicks off this weekend. We could reach record breaking heat and return to the 80s by Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content