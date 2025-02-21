ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool and breezy Friday, warming trend soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect a cool breezy day with a warming trend kicking off this weekend.

We will experience weather quite similar to what we experienced Thursday. We will start the day with freezing temperatures warming up to near average temps in the 60s by afternoon. El Paso expect a high today of 62, Las Cruces 61.

Adding to the chilly morning temps we will once again experience breezy to windy conditions making it feel even cooler.

Good news if you're ready for some warmth. A warming trend kicks off this weekend. We could reach record breaking heat and return to the 80s by Monday.