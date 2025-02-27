ABC- First Alert: Strong winds & dusty conditions Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds and cooler temps expected for your Thursday morning.

A backdoor cold front continues to push into the area from the east that is the reason we are are waking up to cooler temperatures and stronger winds. A wind advisory will be in effect through portions of El Paso and Las Cruces.

Wind gust are looking to be strongest in the morning but we will still see some breezy to low end windy patterns throughout your Thursday.

Today we're looking at peak wind gusts between 50-55 MPH and with a temperature drop we are looking at highs in the low to mid 60s.