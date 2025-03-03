ABC-7 First Alert: Expect 60 MPH winds, dusty conditions, fire danger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert this morning for strong winds, dusty conditions, and elevated fire danger.

Today wind gusts could pick up to 55-65 MPH. Winds of this nature can be damaging tie down loose items. We will see winds begin to develop mid morning with gusts being the strongest between 2-4

We are also seeing strong wind and dust associated with this wind event. Take extra precautions to be safe out on the roads as high profile vehicles can be pushed by winds and visibility can be impacted by dust.

Another weather impact is extreme fire danger given dry conditions warm temps and strong winds. Be careful with open flames. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 PM through El Paso and Las Cruces. A Red Flag warning is in effect for portions of El Paso county till 8 PM.