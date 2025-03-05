ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now, winds and dust expected to return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as strong winds and dusty conditions will return to end out our work week.

Today expect comfortable conditions as we get a brief break from the winds. Today we will experience breezy patterns at most with warmer temperatures. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 73, Las Cruces 72.

Thursday and Friday the strong winds and dust return with peak gusts anticipated to reach 55 MPH.