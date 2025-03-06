Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds, dust, and fire danger returns today

Published 6:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds, strong dust, and dangerous fire risk Thursday.

Today we will start off calm but by mid morning portions of New Mexico will start to develop strong winds. By afternoon El Paso will start to see winds pick up. Peak wind gusts today are expected to reach 55 MPH.

A wind advisory, blowing dust advisory, and a red flag warning are all in effect from 12-7 PM.

Today temps will be warmer than yesterday expected to reach the mid 70s.

Friday the winds will weaken some but still are expected to be strong.

Sarah Coria

