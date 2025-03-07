ABC-7 First Alert: Expect strong winds and dusty conditions again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong winds and dusty conditions.

Today will yet again be a windy day good news so far it looks like winds will be a bit weaker. That being said still expect strong winds. We are looking at wind gusts peaking at 45-50 MPH and blowing duts and sand through the region.

A wind advisory as well as a blowing dust advisory has been issued for El Paso and Las Cruces that will be active from 11AM-7PM. Hudspeth County is under a Red flag warning with El Paso and Las Cruces looking at a critical fire weather warning.

Today temperatures highs will be a little cooler in the upper 60s to 70s.

Saturday winds will be a bit calmer but temperatures will be a bit cooler.