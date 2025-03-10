ABC-7 First Alert: Calm today, wind and dust return this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong winds and dust.

Today we start off the work week with great weather conditions. We are expecting calm winds speeds and sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal averages with highs expected in the low 70s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 72, Las Cruces 70.

However, don't get too comfortable, wind and dust return this week as a series of Pacific storms hit the Borderland.

Blowing dust and sand are once again expected to impact visibility on Tuesday and Thursday.

Into Wednesday light rain chances enter our forecast.

Winds over the next few days range from 35-55 MPH range. Light winds start tomorrow with Thursday/Friday looking to be the strongest wind event this week.