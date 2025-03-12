ABC-7 First Alert: 65 mph winds to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds, blowing dust, amd wind chill.

Your Wednesday we will see calm breezes through the morning with light rain chance potential. Rain chances are slim at about 10-20%.

By afternoon we will see some winds develop much like what we experienced yesterday at 35-40 MPH. Patchy blowing dust and sand also remain a factor as well as elevated fire risk.

The strongest wind event this work week is set to arrives Thursday into Friday with wind gusts potentially peaking over 60 MPH. Also a large factor into Friday morning is wind chill as temperatures are expected to drop with high winds present.