ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, wind chill, dust & rain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds and wind chill this morning.

Today we are waking up to strong winds, cooler, temperatures, and rain. Rain continues to slow down exiting the region by early morning.

Anticipate a windy Friday. The strongest wind gusts are looking to be from 2-9 AM potentially peaking at 65MPH. Winds will weaken but following that winds will still stay present for your Friday.

Accompanying the winds will be cooler temps, so wind chill will be a large factor in the morning making temperatures "feel" like they at times are at or below freezing. Overall temps will be cooler than yesterday El Paso is expected tor reach 57, Las Cruces 53.

Winds will be weaker but still present into your Saturday.