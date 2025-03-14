Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, wind chill, dust & rain

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds and wind chill this morning.

Today we are waking up to strong winds, cooler, temperatures, and rain. Rain continues to slow down exiting the region by early morning.

Anticipate a windy Friday. The strongest wind gusts are looking to be from 2-9 AM potentially peaking at 65MPH. Winds will weaken but following that winds will still stay present for your Friday.

Accompanying the winds will be cooler temps, so wind chill will be a large factor in the morning making temperatures "feel" like they at times are at or below freezing. Overall temps will be cooler than yesterday El Paso is expected tor reach 57, Las Cruces 53.

Winds will be weaker but still present into your Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content