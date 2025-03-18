ABC-7 First Alert: 60-65mph winds, dust & fire danger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds, blowing dust, and fire danger expected today.

We begin with a few weather alerts in place for today:

Red Flag warning 11-9 PM.

Blowing Dust Advisory 12-9 PM.

High Wind warning 12-9 PM

We will see strong winds develop by about afternoon with peak wind gusts expected from 1-7PM. Peak gusts could reach 60-65MPH. Winds of this strength can be damaging and can impact driving conditions.

With the winds expect strong levels of blowing dust and sand. Visibility is expected between one quarter to one mile at some points. Be prepared for sudden drops in visibility. If you have trouble seeing "Pull aside, stay alive".

Fire danger is also critical today. A red flag warning is in effect as relative humidity levels through the region are expected to drop to the teens and even single digits today. All three weather impacts encourage fire to spread rapidly today. Be careful with open flames. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 74, Las Cruces 72.