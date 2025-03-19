ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm, cool, and breezy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Wednesday is looking much calmer than Tuesday. We will see a dip in wind gusts as well as a dip in temperature.

Today we start off the morning about 10-15 degrees cooler throughout the region than we did yesterday. Overall temps will be cooler as El Paso is expected to reach a high of 64, Las Cruces 63.

Winds will also scale back dramatically from yesterday looking to be breezy to low end windy at most.

Yesterday El Paso wind gusts peaked at 75 mph, that is hurricane strength, Las Cruces reach 61 mph.

Today at most winds expected to reach 25-30 mph.