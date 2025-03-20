ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm and breezy, warming trend begins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is the first official day of Spring! Weather conditions will be comfortable and breezy patterns will continue.

We also kickoff a warming trend with temperatures expected to reach the 80s by the weekend. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 71, Las Cruces 69.

Winds are not expected to be an issue with mild breezy patterns expected at most.

Enjoy the outdoors today. Perfect way to ring in Spring! Goodbye Winter!