ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy Saturday evening followed by calm weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kicking off the weekend temperatures will keep warming and breezy patterns will develop.

Weather for your Saturday looks to remain comfortable as temperatures continue to warm. Expect highs today to reach the low 80s. Tonight will be warm as well with temperatures expected to drop to the upper 40s to low 50s overnight.

Breezy patterns will pick up mid afternoon lingering until after dinner time with wind gusts expected to reach 25MPH. To round out your Saturday evening, breezy patterns will diminish.

Conditions are still looking to remain dry. With dry conditions and warm temperatures fire risk is something to look out for throughout the region. A Fire weather warning is in effect for Capitan and the Sacramento Mountains including Ruidoso it expires at 8PM tonight.

Sunday will be a calm day with temperature highs once again anticipated to reach the low 80s.