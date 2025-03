EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Warm temps and relatively low humidity levels will continue into Tuesday.

Record high temps are expected to be seen on Tuesday as well.

Today we can expect mostly clear skies with another breezy afternoon and evening, with western peak gusts up to 20 mph.

There may be a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon going into Thursday.

Highs for today are 81 F El Paso, 79 F Las Cruces.