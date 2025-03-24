Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm calm Spring day

today at 7:18 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect calm comfortable conditions to begin your workweek.

This week we will once again trend above our daily averages as we anticipate temperatures at or near the 80s throughout the week. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces is expected to reach 81.

Winds will not be an issue today. Rain chances will also be slim for your Monday this is combined with low relative humidity levels, keep us dry through the region. Slight rain chances enter our forecast Wednesday into Thursday.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

