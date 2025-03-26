ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slight rain chance and warm temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We add some light rain chances to our Wednesday forecast as we continue to trend warm.

Today expect highs to once again remain above average but just a tad cooler than Tuesday. El Paso expect a high of 84, Las Cruces 83.

There is a 20% for rain picking up noon. Rain chances will drop to 10% Thursday then diminish for the rest of the work week.

Heavy rainfall accumulations are not anticipated that being said light rain chances are still beneficial to the region as we remain under extreme to exceptional drought conditions throughout the region.