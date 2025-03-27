ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temps, weak rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Warm temperatures, breezy conditions, and slight rain chances will be the main impact for your Thursday forecast.

Today we will once again see temperatures above average within the low 80s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces a high of 81.

Rain chances are still hanging on today at about 10%. Rain chances looking strongest about mid afternoon into early evening. Higher rain potential shifts further eastward today. Also impacting rain accumulation today will be our dry conditions. Any rainfall that makes it into our dry region likely could evaporate before reaching the ground. That being said rain chances leave our forecast Friday and into the remainder of this forecast period.

Breezy conditions are expected today with windy conditions expected Friday.