ABC-7 StormTrack Weather:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday's forecast will once agin be warm as we once again anticipate above average temps along with dry and windy conditions.

Today we will see temperatures throughout the region in the mid to upper 80s. El Paso is expecte to reach a high of 87, Las Cruces a high of 85.

We will stay dry today as rain chances leave the region.

Breezy to low end windy conditions will develop today with gusts peak at 25-30 MPH.

This weekend winds will be a little stronger around 35 MPH with elevated fire risk becoming a concern.