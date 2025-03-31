ABC-7 First Alert: 50 MPH gusts, dust, and fire risk to return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong wind gust, blowing dust and sand, as well as critical fire danger through the region.

Fortunately for today weather conditions are expected to be mostly comfortable. We will be dry we will be warm but we will see weaker winds speeds today catching a mild breeze at most. El Paso is expected to reach 81, Las Cruces 79.

Tuesday temps will still be warm but winds will pick up. Winds are expected to pick up about mid afternoon tomorrow and stick around into Tuesday evening with wind gusts expected to reach 50-55 MPH.