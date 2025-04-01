ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, dust, and fire risk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we are tracking strong wind gusts, blowing dust and sand, as well as fire risk through the region.

A few weather alerts will be in effect for today:

We will see conditions calm and fresh for the morning but by afternoon the winds will start to pick up. Today wind gusts could peak between 55-60 MPH. With the peak gusts expected between 1-9PM.

Expect low visibility due to blowing dust and sand with some areas seeing visibility dropping down to 1/4 of a mile.

A Red flag warning also in effect for critical fire danger be careful near open flames.

Wednesday will be windy as well.

Temperatures drop and rain chances make their way into your forecast Thursday- Saturday.