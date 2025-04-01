Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, dust, and fire risk

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we are tracking strong wind gusts, blowing dust and sand, as well as fire risk through the region.

A few weather alerts will be in effect for today:

We will see conditions calm and fresh for the morning but by afternoon the winds will start to pick up. Today wind gusts could peak between 55-60 MPH. With the peak gusts expected between 1-9PM.

Expect low visibility due to blowing dust and sand with some areas seeing visibility dropping down to 1/4 of a mile.

A Red flag warning also in effect for critical fire danger be careful near open flames.

Wednesday will be windy as well.

Temperatures drop and rain chances make their way into your forecast Thursday- Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content