ABC-7 First Alert: More wind, dust, and fire danger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First alert for strong winds and blowing dust and sand expected once again in the region.

Weather alerts have already been issued for this afternoon:

Much like yesterday we will start off calm but around noon expect patchy blowing dust and strong winds to arrive today. We could see gust up to 45-50mph, a little weaker than yesterday’s wind event but still strong.

Relative humidity is still dry so we remain under critical fire danger. Dry conditions and strong winds can rapidly increase fire spread.

Today’s temperatures will be a little cooler. expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds will decrease further for your Thursday but we will also see a drop in temperature. We then add rain chances in our forecast for Friday.