ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler with light rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Thursday we are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert. Today expect calm conditions with weaker winds, cooler temps, and a slight rain chance.

We will see temperatures below average today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 67, Las Cruces 63.

Winds will dramatically weaken looking to be breezy to low end windy at most as dust in the region continues to settle.

Moisture will push into the region today bringing in some rain chances however they will be slim chances at about 10-20%.

Rain chances will get a little stronger as we approach the weekend.