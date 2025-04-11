Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hotter today, dry and calm

today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are still expected to warm up today with conditions remaining fair as we approach the weekend.

Friday's forecast will be a bit warmer than Thursday El Paso is expected to reach 93, Las Cruces expected to reach 91.

We are entering the hottest period of this forecast. Anticipate the next three days to be the warmest. With potential to meet or set new heat records.

Dry conditions will persist as we develop some breezy patterns into the weekend.

The start of your coming work week we will see temperatures return to the 80s.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

