Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Warm with light winds today, stronger winds soon

KVIA
By
Published 6:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we expected strong winds, blowing dust, and fire risk, to return to the region.

Fortunately our strong wind event won't impact your Tuesday forecast. 40-50 MPH wind gusts are expected Thursday- Saturday. With the strong winds, blowing dust, and fire risk are expected to return.

A fire weather watch has already been issued for El Paso and Las Cruces active Friday 10AM-9PM.

Today we will see light winds 30-35 MPH gusts and warm conditions with temperatures expected in the low 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content