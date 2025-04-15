ABC-7 First Alert: Warm with light winds today, stronger winds soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we expected strong winds, blowing dust, and fire risk, to return to the region.

Fortunately our strong wind event won't impact your Tuesday forecast. 40-50 MPH wind gusts are expected Thursday- Saturday. With the strong winds, blowing dust, and fire risk are expected to return.

A fire weather watch has already been issued for El Paso and Las Cruces active Friday 10AM-9PM.

Today we will see light winds 30-35 MPH gusts and warm conditions with temperatures expected in the low 80s.