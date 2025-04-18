Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Windy, dusty Friday, fire risk

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds, dust, and fire risk expected in our region today.

Weather alerts have already been issued for your Friday:

We will see wind gusts between 40-50 MPH. Much like yesterday we will see the winds pick up by the afternoon. Peak gusts are expected between 1-7.

El Paso we will see a high of 81, Las Cruces 77.

Saturday we will see wind gusts of about 40 MPH with temperature highs dropping about ten degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content