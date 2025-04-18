ABC-7 First Alert: Windy, dusty Friday, fire risk
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds, dust, and fire risk expected in our region today.
Weather alerts have already been issued for your Friday:
- Wind Advisory in effect from April 18, 11:00 AM MDT until April 18, 08:00 PM MDT
- Blowing Dust Advisory in effect from April 18, 11:00 AM MDT until April 18, 08:00 PM MDT
- Red Flag Warning in effect from April 18, 12:00 PM MDT until April 18, 08:00 PM MDT
We will see wind gusts between 40-50 MPH. Much like yesterday we will see the winds pick up by the afternoon. Peak gusts are expected between 1-7.
El Paso we will see a high of 81, Las Cruces 77.
Saturday we will see wind gusts of about 40 MPH with temperature highs dropping about ten degrees.