ABC-7 First Alert: Windy, dusty Friday, fire risk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds, dust, and fire risk expected in our region today.

Weather alerts have already been issued for your Friday:

We will see wind gusts between 40-50 MPH. Much like yesterday we will see the winds pick up by the afternoon. Peak gusts are expected between 1-7.

El Paso we will see a high of 81, Las Cruces 77.

Saturday we will see wind gusts of about 40 MPH with temperature highs dropping about ten degrees.