EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather conditions will be calmer today as we anticipate breezy patterns and dry conditions.

Today we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures resting at average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces 79.

We will see breezy patterns develop by afternoon. At most we could see a light wind develop by early evening but conditions will be much calmer than Monday's wind event.