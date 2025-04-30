Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, and breezy

KVIA
By
today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking comfortable for your midweek forecast with warm, dry, and breezy conditions expected today.

Our forecast looks quite similar to yesterdays with temperatures trending near average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 82, Las Cruces expected to reach 79.

Breezy to low end windy conditions are expected today by about afternoon. Expect breezy patterns to be accompanied by a whole lot of sunshine and dry conditions.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

