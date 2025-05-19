ABC-7 First Alert: 50 MPH wind gusts, blowing dust and sand expecting today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as Pacific storm system passes by bringing another day of strong gusty winds, and blowing dust.

We are not in the clear just yet, winds and dust will return again today. Wind gusts could peak at 40-50 MPH for today through mid afternoon into your early evening.

Blowing dust and sand is once again expected to be present.

Fire risk is also elevated through the region with a weather alert in effect from the national weather service:

Red Flag Warning in effect from May 19, 12:00 PM MDT until May 19, 09:00 PM MDT

Tempertures through the region will be just below average but still quite warm. El Paso expect a high of 86, Las Cruces 82.