ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm today, first triple-digit temp on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Waking up Tuesday winds and dust continue to settle from Monday's wind event. Today will be calm and sunny. A warming trend kicks off with our first triple digit temp of the year approaching this week.

Today temps will be slightly below our daily average. El Paso we are expecting to reach a high of 87, Las Cruces we are expecting a high of 85. A warming trend kicks off today with El Paso potentially reaching the first triple digit temp of the year by Friday.