ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot today! Triple digit temps soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are climbing today! Expect calm, dry conditions, with above average temps!

We will see temperature highs once again return to above average as we see about a ten degree temperature increase from yesterdays high. El Paso is expected to see a high today of 96, Las Cruces expecting a high of 92.

Conditions will remain dry and calm.

Temperatures will once again climb tomorrow with Thursday and Friday potentially bringing us triple digit temps. This could be our first triple digit temp of the year!

Stay hydrated and pack your sunscreen!