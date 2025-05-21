Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot today! Triple digit temps soon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are climbing today! Expect calm, dry conditions, with above average temps!

We will see temperature highs once again return to above average as we see about a ten degree temperature increase from yesterdays high. El Paso is expected to see a high today of 96, Las Cruces expecting a high of 92.

Conditions will remain dry and calm.

Temperatures will once again climb tomorrow with Thursday and Friday potentially bringing us triple digit temps. This could be our first triple digit temp of the year!

Stay hydrated and pack your sunscreen!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content