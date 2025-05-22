ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot day, triple digit temps are here!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will once again be a hot one. Expect temperature's to be well above average.

Throughout the region we are seeing temps about ten degrees above our daily average. El Paso expect a high today of 101, which if reached will be our first triple digit temp of the year. Las Cruces is anticipated to stay shy of triples today, but still hot, expecting to see 97.

Other than the heat we will see calm dry conditions.

Friday will be another round of triple digit heat potential.