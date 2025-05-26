ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will be hot today as we remain dry and develop breezy patterns.

For any Memorial Day observances we will see hot temps. Temperatures are trending near average with El Paso expected to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces 90.

At most we could develop a light breeze with gusts at 25 MPH by mid afternoon into early evening. Winds are not expected to be present and conditions are expected to remain dry.

Rain chances enter our forecast at 20% beginning tomorrow.