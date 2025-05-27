ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot temps and rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will once again experience a hot weather day. Moisture will begin pushing into the region with rain chances climbing.

Today temperatures will be near average El Paso is looking to reach a high of 95 Las Cruces 92. This will bring temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday but still keep us close to average. Still prepare for the heat as 90s look to stick around through the week.

We are tracking breezy patterns tonight however strong systems off to our East could produce some strong gusty winds, this could result in an outflow boundary pushing into our region and hiking up the winds this evening locally.

Rain chances start to increase into tomorrow at about a 10-20% chance for isolated showers.