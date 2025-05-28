Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot temps, rain chances

today at 6:16 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at a similar forecast for your Wednesday. Much like Tuesday temps will stay near average the slight difference we add is a light chance for rain.

Temperatures today are expected to be the same as yesterday 95 El Paso and 93 Las Cruces.

Today the slight change we will see is rain chances going up locally. Rain chances are slim at about 10-20% for an isolated shower. Better chances for rain chances will be seen in far eastern areas.

Strong wind gust and blowing dust along with lightning could accompany some of these storms. Eastern counties could see strong winds gusting up to 60 MPH. There is also potential for hail one inch in size for eastern counties as well.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

