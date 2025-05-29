ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near triple digit temp, rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are still staying hot through the region with slight rain chances for your Thursday.

We will see warmer temps today as we trend slightly above average. El Paso expect a high of 99 potentially even 100. Las Cruces is expected to reach 97.

Today we will likely remain dry but we have about a 10% chance for rain. Better rain chances rest off to our east. Because of strong storm systems out east we could see outflow winds impact us locally. That will stay the case until at least Monday.

Rain chance are anticipated for your Friday forecast but rain chances look best locally this weekend.