Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near triple digit temp, rain chances

By
Updated
today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are still staying hot through the region with slight rain chances for your Thursday.

We will see warmer temps today as we trend slightly above average. El Paso expect a high of 99 potentially even 100. Las Cruces is expected to reach 97.

Today we will likely remain dry but we have about a 10% chance for rain. Better rain chances rest off to our east. Because of strong storm systems out east we could see outflow winds impact us locally. That will stay the case until at least Monday.

Rain chance are anticipated for your Friday forecast but rain chances look best locally this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content